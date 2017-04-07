City Agrees to Close Homeless Shelter In Former Weed Control Building

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-The city of St. Louis’ use of a building that used to store weed killer, trucks and lawn mowers as a homeless shelter, is about to end.

The City has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Arch City Defenders and St. Louis University Law Professor John Ammann, that challenged the use of the building on North 13th St. as a temporary shelter.

Ammann says the city has agreed to close it by no later than June 5. “We can make suggestions while the facility does remain open for 60-days,” he says. “If we see things or problems that need to be corrected we can work with the city to get those things resolved.”

Some 75 men have been staying there, on cots over a concrete floor and using porta-potties. The plaintiffs had expressed concerns since the building had recently housed chemicals and may contain lead paint. “Our experts said it wasn’t safe and it wouldn’t protect the dignity that human beings deserve, ” says Ammann.

As part of the settlement, Ammann says, the city will also use the next two months to try and find alternative housing for the men in addition to a long-term solution for the lack of affordable housing.



Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook