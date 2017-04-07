Dotson Expects At Least 50 Officers to Leave for County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson is calling on city hall to come up with emergency funding to boost police pay. He expects at least 50 officers to leave for better paying jobs in St. Louis County.
With this week’s passage of Proposition P in St. Louis county, the half-cent sales tax hike for more police, they city is bracing itself for the worse.
“We need to increase their salaries to give them an incentive to stay in the city of St. Louis,” Dotson says. “I think that’s the first thing we need to sit down and talk about with the new administration.”
Dotson plans to talk with incoming Mayor Lyda Krewson about finding a fast boost of cash to stop the exodus.
Currently the St. Louis Police Department is 100 officers short of its authorized strength. The St. Louis Police Union told KMOX earlier this week that the number of officers who might leave for the county could actually be 100 or more.
