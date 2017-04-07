Dotson Expects At Least 50 Officers to Leave for County

April 7, 2017 5:26 PM
Filed Under: cops, officers, Pay, Police Chief Sam Dotson, Prop P, salaries, St. Louis, St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson is calling on city hall to come up with emergency funding to boost police pay. He expects at least 50 officers to leave for better paying jobs in St. Louis County.

With this week’s passage of Proposition P in St. Louis county, the half-cent sales tax hike for more police, they city is bracing itself for the worse.

“We need to increase their salaries to give them an incentive to stay in the city of St. Louis,” Dotson says. “I think that’s the first thing we need to sit down and talk about with the new administration.”

Dotson plans to talk with incoming Mayor Lyda Krewson about finding a fast boost of cash to stop the exodus.

Currently the St. Louis Police Department is 100 officers short of its authorized strength. The St. Louis Police Union told KMOX earlier this week that the number of officers who might leave for the county could actually be 100 or more.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia