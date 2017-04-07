Faultless CEO Offers Condolences to Victim’s Famillies

April 7, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: boiler, CEO, explosion, Faultless Linen, Soulard, statement

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Faultless Healthcare Linen CEO Mark Spence issues a statement following the death of the fourth person in the boiler explosion.

Spence says Clifford Lee who died Wednesday after being injured in the blast was friends with married couple Tonya Gonzalez Suarez and Christopher Watkins who also passed away. For all three he says it was their first day of work.

Spence said in a statement, “We mourn this terrible loss with their families and are grateful for the thoughtful and generous support offered to these families by so many in this community,” adding “We also appreciate the many kindnesses shown to our company in these last few days by city officials, business and community leaders as well as many individuals.”

Faultless Healthcare Linen is a family owned business with just over a hundred employees. It was founded in 1896. The company has two locations in St. Louis as well as in Kansas City and Denver.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia