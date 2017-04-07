Faultless CEO Offers Condolences to Victim’s Famillies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Faultless Healthcare Linen CEO Mark Spence issues a statement following the death of the fourth person in the boiler explosion.
Spence says Clifford Lee who died Wednesday after being injured in the blast was friends with married couple Tonya Gonzalez Suarez and Christopher Watkins who also passed away. For all three he says it was their first day of work.
Spence said in a statement, “We mourn this terrible loss with their families and are grateful for the thoughtful and generous support offered to these families by so many in this community,” adding “We also appreciate the many kindnesses shown to our company in these last few days by city officials, business and community leaders as well as many individuals.”
Faultless Healthcare Linen is a family owned business with just over a hundred employees. It was founded in 1896. The company has two locations in St. Louis as well as in Kansas City and Denver.