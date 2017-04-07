Four Officers Face Felony Charges

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Four St. Louis Police Officers are charged with forgery and stealing, following a month long Department investigation. Kim Gardner was limited with what she would say, but acknowledged it involves overtime forgery. And she did not rule out other charges could be coming, what’s not clear, if that means more officers, or the four already facing charges.
33-year old Daniel O’Brien, 37-year old Michael Langsdorf, 39-year old Brian Jost and 25-year old Emin Talic all have been charged with Forgery and Stealing over 750-dollars.
St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson released a written statement that read in part. “”Stealing from the citizens we serve will not be tolerated and is a betrayal to both the community and the men and women of this department who work to uphold our core values.”