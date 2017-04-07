Fundraising Underway for Power Plex in Chesterfield Valley

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Base Foundation unveils plans for nation’s largest indoor/outdoor Baseball/softball complex in Chesterfield Valley.
St. Louis Cardinals Coach Mike Metheny tells KMOX the goal, reach as many teams, players, coaches, and parents as possible. “We bring kids in, yet have a great baseball experience, but after that it’s about teaching, it’s going to be very education centered. Every kid that comes in here, plays in a tournament, they’re going to go through some educational forums where they elect what they want to attend and they’re going to be taught some things about competition.”
Matheny says the players will also be taught about health. The Capital campaign officially kicked off at Ballpark Village with a six-million-dollar gift from the Sinquefield family.
KMOX’s Mike Claiborne served as M-C.