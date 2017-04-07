Gorsuch to Become 113th Supreme Court Justice

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOX) – President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is heading for confirmation after Republicans amended the Senate’s voting rules to allow him to ascend to the high court over furious Democratic objections.
Democrats have denounced the GOP’s use of what both sides dubbed the “nuclear option” to put Gorsuch on the court, calling it an epic power grab that will further corrode politics in Congress, the courts, and the United States.
Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation as the nation’s 113th Supreme Court justice is expected today.
In less than two weeks, the justices will take up a Missouri church’s claim that the state is stepping on its religious freedom. It’s a case about Missouri’s ban on public money going to religious institutions and it carries with it potential implications for vouchers to attend private, religious schools.
Other cases the court could soon decide to hear involve gun rights, voting rights and a Colorado baker’s refusal to design a cake for a same-sex couple’s wedding.