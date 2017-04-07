Jury Rules in Favor of St. Louis Reverend

April 7, 2017 7:06 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A victory in court for the St. Louis Archdiocese and a suspended priest in a civil sex abuse trial.

A Lincoln County jury ruled in favor of the Reverend Joseph Jiang in a lawsuit over alleged molestation of a teenage girl. It also rejected claims that the archdiocese should have known the priest was a danger to children and failed to protect the alleged victim.

In a written statement, the archdiocese says that both it and Father Jiang have steadfastly denied the allegations and he will now enter a process for the return to active ministry.

Jiang was criminally charged in 2012, but those charges were eventually dismissed.

