Pamela Hupp Lawyers Argue for Change of Venue

April 7, 2017 6:51 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lawyers for accused killer Pamela Hupp go to court this morning to argue for a change of venue in her highly-publicized case.

Hupp’s unusual case, accused of killing one man to draw away attention from herself in another well known murder, has drawn so much public interest and media attention that her lawyers say she can’t get a fair trial here. There have even been news stories about whether she may have killed her mother, too, to get an inheritence.

Her lawyers might seek to have the trial moved to another county, or have a jury imported from other counties to keep a case local with fresh jurors. Judge Jon Cunningham will hear the case at 10:30 this morning.

