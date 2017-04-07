Rauner: Stopping State-Worker Paychecks Would Hurt Families

Associated Press April 7, 2017 6:03 PM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration contends Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s attempt to stop state employee paychecks amid the budget crisis is ill-timed and ill-conceived.

The Republican governor filed an appellate-court brief Friday arguing that Democrat Madigan should have acted sooner. And it says she doesn’t consider family hardships if paychecks stop.

Madigan says workers shouldn’t be paid without an appropriation. There’s been no budget since July 2015. That’s when a circuit judge ruled workers should be paid anyway.

Rauner and legislative Democrats continue to bicker.

Rauner’s brief says Madigan is late. A high court ruling Madigan cites was decided in March 2016.

But Madigan spokeswoman Maura Possley says the case didn’t close until June. By then, a temporary budget was OK’d. Madigan hoped it would yield a permanent fix.

