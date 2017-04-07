Rock Hall Pays Tribute to Chuck Berry

NEW YORK (AP) – Chuck Berry was the first artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he was the first to be honored at the Hall’s 32nd annual ceremony.
Electric Light Orchestra honored Berry, who died last month, with an electrifying performance of “Roll Over Beethoven” at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.
Before that, a video played featuring past interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Keith Richards and others discussing the St. Louis native’s sound and style. Jann Wenner, whose speech opened the show, said of Berry, “no one would be in this room if it wasn’t for this man.”
Wenner also named each of the inductees and discussed their success, and the audience erupted loudly after he called out Pearl Jam. Most of the crowd stood on its feet and clapped for minutes, as the camera panned to Eddie Vedder.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.