Study Finds Majority of Pediatric Flu Deaths were not Vaccinated

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new study finds getting young children vaccinated against the flu could save their lives.
CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. Tara Narula says this study found the majority of children who die from the flu are not vaccinated.
“Researchers studied nearly 300 pediatric flu deaths, between 2010 and 2014. Overall, three-quarters had not been vaccinated. Half of the deaths occurred in children with chronic health conditions. In this more vulnerable population, only 31 percent had been vaccinated,” she says.
Although the CDC recommends everyone six months and older get the vaccine, last season just under 60 percent of children got vaccinated.