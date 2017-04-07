Survivors of Loved Ones Murdered, Tell Their Stories

April 7, 2017 2:17 AM
Filed Under: St. Louis, St. Louis Circuit Attorney, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner brings together victims to share their tragic stories of losing loved ones to murder.

Mothers told heart wrenching stories of losing their children and not knowing how to deal with the grief, or for one mom, whose daughter’s killer was convicted, not knowing what to expect in the judicial process. All of the other survivors have not seen their loved ones killers brought to justice.

Circuit Attorney Gardner says her biggest obstacle is getting people to come forward. She hopes by engaging with the community, that will open up doors that are locked shut to police and prosecutors.

