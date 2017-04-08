Man in Surgical Mask Robs Reliance Bank on Olive

Clayton, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police are looking for a man who robbed a Reliance Bank Saturday morning.
Investigators say the man was wearing a surgical mask and gloves when he walked into the branch in the 13-thousand block of Olive shortly after 10 am.
Police say he placed a note demanding money on the counter. Once cash was handed over, he fled on foot.
The robbery suspect is described as a black male between 25 and 45 years of age, slim in build and close to 6 feet tall. Along with the mask and gloves, he was wearing a white or beige hat, a gray Puma brand jacket, dark pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County Police or CrimeStoppers.