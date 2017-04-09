Endangered Person Advisory for 12 Year Old

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KMOX) An endangered person advisory has been issued for a 12-year old Blue Springs Missouri girl. Apple Briscoe is white, five-feet-three-inches tall, 125-pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Police believe she may be with 22-year old William Dela Cruz is Asian, five-ten, 222-pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
Police do not have a vehicle description, but believe headed to Maryland, via unknown routes.
Apple Briscoe was last seen last night before 11:30 from 2514 Northwest 6th Street in Blue Springs Missouri. If you have any information, call police.