Photo Gallery from Chuck Berry Services

A Chuck Berry fan, wearing a Chuck Berry signature captains cap, waves to the funeral procession. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI
Kiss band member Gene Simmons waits off stage to make his remarks. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI
Guitarist Billy Peak does his imitation of the famous Chuck Berry duck walk. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI
Kiss member Gene Simmons does his imitation of the famous duck walk. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI
Themetta “Toddy” Suggs, the widow of the late Chuck Berry. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI
Musician Paul Shaffer. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI
Johnny Rivers, a rock star of the 1960s, sings a tribute to Chuck. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI
The hearse containing the body Chuck Berry. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI
I was born and raised in St. Louis; left in 1967 and now live in California. I have never had any desire to return, but I truly wish I could have been there today to say good-bye to the True King of Rock and Roll.