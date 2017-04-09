Photo Gallery from Chuck Berry Services

April 9, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: Chuck Berry, funeral

A Chuck Berry fan, wearing a Chuck Berry signature captains cap, waves to the funeral procession. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI

Kiss band member Gene Simmons waits off stage to make his remarks. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI

Guitarist Billy Peak does his imitation of the famous Chuck Berry duck walk. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI

Kiss member Gene Simmons does his imitation of the famous duck walk. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI

Themetta “Toddy” Suggs, the widow of the late Chuck Berry. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI

Musician Paul Shaffer. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI

Johnny Rivers, a rock star of the 1960s, sings a tribute to Chuck. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI

The hearse containing the body Chuck Berry. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI

  1. Linda Komen Cauble says:
    April 9, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I was born and raised in St. Louis; left in 1967 and now live in California. I have never had any desire to return, but I truly wish I could have been there today to say good-bye to the True King of Rock and Roll.

