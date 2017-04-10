KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

3-Month-Old Dies, Father Accused of the Killing

Maria Keena (@kmoxmaria) April 10, 2017 11:46 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has issued warrants for a 23-year-old father accused of killing his 3-month-old son.

Jibri Baker (Police photo)

Authorities say Jibri Baker killed his baby, Ayden Baker, early Saturday morning.

St. Louis police say they found the infant unresponsive when they arrived at a residence in the 200 block of Kingston. The child was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Baker tried smother the baby and when he didn’t die, he held Ayden’s nose until he stopped breathing.

Baker lives in the 4100 block of S. Compton. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

