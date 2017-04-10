Amber Alert System Saves Blue Springs Girl

April 10, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Blue Springs, kidnapping

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 12-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri girl who left her home Saturday night with a man she had met online, is back there this morning thanks to the Amber Alert system.

The girl and the man were arrested without incident in Wentzville yesterday afternoon, not long after the alert was issued. Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz says a U-Gas Convenience Store Clerk and several others recognized the two and led police to a diner, where they were just waiting to be found.

“They received the Amber Alert much like everybody else did, and I think at that point they realized an effort to get away was going to be futile at this point,” he says.

The suspect’s brother had driven off by then, but surrendered later in Ohio. Frisz says several citizens will recieve commendations for their roles in finding the girl.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia