Amber Alert System Saves Blue Springs Girl

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 12-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri girl who left her home Saturday night with a man she had met online, is back there this morning thanks to the Amber Alert system.
The girl and the man were arrested without incident in Wentzville yesterday afternoon, not long after the alert was issued. Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz says a U-Gas Convenience Store Clerk and several others recognized the two and led police to a diner, where they were just waiting to be found.
“They received the Amber Alert much like everybody else did, and I think at that point they realized an effort to get away was going to be futile at this point,” he says.
The suspect’s brother had driven off by then, but surrendered later in Ohio. Frisz says several citizens will recieve commendations for their roles in finding the girl.