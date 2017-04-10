Gas Prices Soar Throughout St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’ve noticed gas prices going up in your area – you’re not alone. Prices have gone up all over St. Louis and the country.
GasBuddy’s daily survey shows the average price of gas has gone up 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week.
The average price is now $2.33.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg explains why gas prices can fluctuate this time of year.
“We use more every year as the month gets warmer and the money that retailers make on gasoline has been too narrow for nearly half a year,” Lundberg says.
Gas is up a little less than six cents a gallon nation-wide – resulting in about $2.39 per gallon.