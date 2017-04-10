Get a Closer Look at Possible Hyperloop Train

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In case you haven’t heard, St. Louis to Kansas City could be one of the first routes for the futuristic transportation system. It’s promised to swoop you to the other side of the state in only about 25 minutes. Compare that to four hours on I-70.

It’s an elevated vacuum tube that stretches across hundreds of miles with a levitating capsule inside. Bottom-line, the Hyperloop would get you from St. Louis to Kansas City in about 25 minutes. On this weekend’s episode of Nothing Impossible, we went in-depth on the Hyperloop with Andrew Hawkins, a writer with The Verge. He says it’s a lot cheaper than high-speed rail and it’s got fewer hurdles to actually build.

“It travels above the ground, it’s on pylons in a tube that travels above the ground so you could have traffic moving underneath it, it could go over farmland, it could go underwater,” he says.

There’s a test track in Nevada and $180 billion in the bank, so Hawkins says the California-based Hyperloop One seems to be serious about this. Other routes the company is considering include Seattle-Portland and Houston-San Antonio-Dallas.

To hear more about Hyperloop One, check out the Nothing Impossible podcast at KMOX.com/audio.

