Glaxosmith Inhalers and EpiPens recalled for Defects

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If someone in your family has an EpiPen or an inhaler, pay attention — both devices are being recalled because of possible defects.

GlaxoSmith Kline has pulled nearly 600 thousand Ventolin asthma inhalers from shelves.

“It’s being recalled because the counter on the device is not showing the countdown, so there’s concerns that you’re not getting the medication,” says Dr. Kim Waterhouse, an allergist at SSM Health St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Charles.

“Right now it’s not being patient wide recalling, it’s just effecting hospitals, however we are telling patients if you feel like when you use an inhaler you’re not getting better, you should contact your physician and we will send you a new inhaler so that you can get a different one,” she says.

The other recalled device is the EpiPen and EpiPen Junior. Some of the devices have a defective part that could potentially make it difficult to activate in an allergic reaction emergency.

Right now for the EpiPen, if you do have one of these devices, you need to contact your provider who prescribed it. There is a number that the provider will give you and you’ll be able to contact them and they will pay for you to get a new EpiPen,” Waterhouse says.

