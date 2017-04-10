Ill. Legislature Seeks to Change Confiscation Law

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois legislators are joining a national flurry of efforts to curb laws that allow police to confiscate property, even if the owner is not convicted of a crime.
The contentious practice permits law enforcement to permanently seize vehicles, cash and other property associated with illegal activity and profit from it. The Illinois proposal would allow the Prairie State to join 12 other states in requiring a criminal conviction to formally confiscate assets.
A 2016 report says Illinois law enforcement collected $30 million in forfeited property annually.