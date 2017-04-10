Investigation Ongoing After Police Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An investigation is underway after St. Louis Police shoot a suspect Saturday night during a chase in north city.
Two officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Page and Taylor. The SUV took off but with the help of a police helicopter and spike strips it was stopped a short time later.
The driver got out and ran, then stopped, turned and pointed a gun at the officers. They fired, hitting the suspect in the leg.
Chief Sam Dotson later commended his men.
“It shows that our officers are in neighborhoods, doing the right jobs, looking for individuals, in the right areas, and when they do and somebody runs, this is what happens,” he says.
Dotson says the suspect is a convicted felon. The officers will be assigned administrative duties while the incident is investigated.