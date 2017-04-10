Kinloch Fire Department on Strike

KINLOCH, MO. (KMOX) – Kinloch firefighters walk off the job. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Rhodus says 19 volunteer firefighters went on strike Saturday because they say they’ve been disregarded by board leadership.
Former Mayor Darren Small, who had been chief, and his wife Jayna were charged last month with wire fraud in the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from the district.
Interim Chief Willie Pryor says the Ferguson, Berkeley and Northeast Fire and Ambulance Districts will serve Kinloch until the strike is resolved.