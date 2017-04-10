Kinloch Firefighters Still Off the Job

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s day three, and Kinloch Firefighters still have not returned to duty. The volunteer department went on strike, amid concerns new management is setting them up for failure, yet again.

Last month, the former Chief Darren Small and his wife Jayna, were indicted for stealing from the fire Department. Assistant Fire Chief Timothy Rhodus says the Board appointed Willie Pryor, Fire Chief, whose been an E-M-T and firefighter with Kinloch. Rhodus says “that’s what’s entitling him to take the job as the Chief, it’s not what you know, it’s who you know now and it has scared by crews, if were to ask them, what their thoughts are and what’s going on, their scared.”

Rhodus doesn’t know what the resolution to end the walk-out is. This Thursday morning at ten, there’s a board meeting, and the community is invited.

There is a mutual aid agreement in place, where surrounding departments will handle fire calls for Kinloch.

