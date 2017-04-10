KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Man Shot By Police Charged

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The man shot by St. Louis police after a vehicle pursuit Friday evening is a 29-year-old from Rockford, Illinois.

Police say that when Tyrone Smith tried to elude Special Operations officers, they followed him with the help of a department helicopter. Officers were able to deploy spike strips at Page and Taylor. Smith got out of the vehicle and ran. Police say as he fled, he pointed a firearm at the officers, who shot him in legs.

Smith is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

The officers involved, a 28-year-old with over six years on the force, and a 31-year-old with nearly nine years experience, are on routine administrative leave pending the investigation.

In a separate incident, a St. Louis police officer escaped injury Sunday night when a man sitting in a car opened fire on him at Nebraska and Wyoming.

The officer returned fire, and the suspect fired two more shots as he drove off. No one was hurt.

