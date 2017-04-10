Poodle-Mix Makes Recovery and Heads to New Home

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Having survived a savage attack last month, Frannie the poodle is getting ready for a new and improved life.
Humane Society of Missouri President Kathy Warnick says Frannie has responded well to weeks of intense treatment with antibiotics and IV fluids. The the 10-year-old toy poodle who was brought to them after being stabbed 19 times.
An 18-year-old woman suffering from mental illness was taken into police custody after the attack and is receiving psychiatric treatment.
Warnick says Frannie “soldiered through her recovery.”
“She made it and we are absolutely elated at the Human Society of Missouri that she has now been adopted,” Warnick says.
The person providing the dog with her new forever home is one of the St. Louis County Police first responders who helped rescue Frannie.