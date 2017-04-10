Sobriety Checkpoint Funding Could Disappear

April 10, 2017 7:25 AM
Filed Under: funding, motorist rights, Sobriety Checkpoints

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Funding for sobriety checkpoints in Missouri could be going away.

After much debate weighing motorists’ rights to avoid unreasonable searches against the state’s interest in keeping roads safe, the House passed a budget that would prohibit the use of state funds for checkpoints.

Representative Robert Ross called the checkpoints a ‘guilty until proven innocent’ type situation, while representative Justin Hill says social media makes them ineffective because drivers know where the checkpoints are. He says he wouldn’t be surprised if eventually there will be an app for it.

Under the proposed budget, local law enforcement would still be able to conduct checkpoints with locally raised money.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia