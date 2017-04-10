Sobriety Checkpoint Funding Could Disappear

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Funding for sobriety checkpoints in Missouri could be going away.
After much debate weighing motorists’ rights to avoid unreasonable searches against the state’s interest in keeping roads safe, the House passed a budget that would prohibit the use of state funds for checkpoints.
Representative Robert Ross called the checkpoints a ‘guilty until proven innocent’ type situation, while representative Justin Hill says social media makes them ineffective because drivers know where the checkpoints are. He says he wouldn’t be surprised if eventually there will be an app for it.
Under the proposed budget, local law enforcement would still be able to conduct checkpoints with locally raised money.