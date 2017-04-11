By Tere Scott Bite into the most delicious mouth-watering taste of the sea in the form of a fish sandwich. Find amazingly tasty fish sandwiches with the flavor found at a local fish fry offered at the most recommended area restaurants. While it is the batter that makes it delicious, a tasty fish sandwich goes far beyond a fried patty on a bun. You don’t have to be a seafood lover to enjoy a well-made sandwich. Whether you’re looking for a fish fry during Lent before Easter or simply have a taste for the sea, find the best fish sandwiches in St. Louis to satisfy your appetite at these local spots.

Caruso’s Deli

1000 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63101

(314) 588-1096

www.carusosdelistl.com 1000 Washington Ave.St. Louis, MO 63101(314) 588-1096 You may associate a deli with sliced meats such as roast beef or turkey, but this downtown deli offers a delicious fish sandwich as well. Try the smoked salmon sandwich. It is served with a hard boiled egg, tomato, capers, red onion, lettuce, and cream cheese topped on rye bread. If you prefer a more traditional taste, order the tuna melt or tuna salad sandwich. Order a box lunch, and have it ready when you need it.

King Edward’s Chicken And Fish

1201 S. Duchesne

St. Charles, MO 63301

(636) 946-3660

www.kingedwardsfriedchicken.com 1201 S. DuchesneSt. Charles, MO 63301(636) 946-3660 During the mid-1960’s, a man named Clarence Edwards would not rest until he developed the finest tasting fried chicken batter. This led to creating the secret ingredient now known as “KingBreading Mix” and opening a restaurant where he sold fried chicken. After changing hands a couple times, the restaurant still stands and now also sells fish. Sink your teeth into the delicious flavor of the cod or the catfish sandwich both served with the same tasty batter that made the place popular more than a half century ago.

Crown Candy Kitchen

1401 St. Louis Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63106

(314) 621-9650

www.crowncandykitchen.net 1401 St. Louis Ave.St. Louis, MO 63106(314) 621-9650 Take a step back into sweeter and simpler days of this classic candy kitchen. Known for the old-fashioned soda fountain atmosphere, this place goes far beyond candy or cold treats. Come for lunch or dinner, and save room for dessert. Enjoy a traditional, yet lightly coated, fish filet sandwich. Keeping with the classic feel, the fish is served on a hoagie and comes topped with lettuce, tartar, and American cheese. Related: Top Spots For Cold Treats In St. Louis

AAA Fish House

3360 Union Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63115

(314) 385-3811

www.aaafish.net 3360 Union Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63115(314) 385-3811 When a Triple-A is in your name, the heat is on to deliver the tastiest of the best, and this place stands up to its name. Family owned for more than a decade, this hidden gem will make you want to come back again and again or to call for catering at your next big event. Choose from a variety of catfish options as well as, what they call “Bone-N-Jack”, jack fillet, or buffalo fish. All of the fish are so tasty they are served alone, fried on a sandwich with condiments offered at an additional price on the side.