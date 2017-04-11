Cardinals to Host 13th Annual ‘Pooches In The Ballpark’ Game

ST. LOUIS, Mo., April 11, 2017 – It’s time again for St. Louis canines to “bark” on the Cardinals at Busch Stadium when the Redbirds square off against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, May 20, as part of the 13th annual Purina® Pooches in the Ballpark game, presented by Schnucks.

More than 350 all-inclusive tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 a.m. and won’t last long; last year’s tickets sold out in a matter of hours. Tickets for the only game all season where dogs can join their owners inside Busch Stadium are $150 (each ticket is good for one person and one dog) and include an exclusive pet goodie bag filled Purina samples, coupons and swag, as well as access to an all-you-can-eat buffet with unlimited water, soda and beer. Additional activities include:

Cardinals Fan Costume Parade (4:45 p.m.)

All four-legged ticket-holders and owners will show off their favorite Cardinals gear in a pregame costume parade around the Busch Stadium warning track.

Purina Pro Plan® Performance Team Show (5:10 p.m.)

Watch incredibly talented, athletic canines perform exciting tricks and catch flying discs on Busch Stadium’s outfield.

Purina Pooches in the Ballpark (6:15 p.m.)

Hundreds of canine Cardinals fans will join their owners in the designated pooch-friendly sections of Busch Stadium to cheer on the home team against the Giants.

WHEN: Tickets for the 13th annual Purina® Pooches in the Ballpark game go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 a.m.

HOW: Visit cardinals.com/pooches to purchase tickets and learn more about the day’s events and rules. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Dogs are only allowed in designated Pooches sections.

WHO: Purina® and Schnucks are proud to once again sponsor this fun-filled hometown event the whole family can enjoy—including our beloved canine Cardinals fans.

