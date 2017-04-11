City, County Meeting on Metrolink Security Happening Wednesday

April 11, 2017 7:10 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The issue of Metrolink security will be discussed Wednesday, but one notable person will not be attending.

It will be the first meeting between St. Clair County board chair Mark Kern, Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. Metro CEO John Nations won’t be there. Stenger says he wants to create a comprehensive plan before taking their suggestions to Metrolink officials.

“We want to get together and we want to talk about the issues that we’ve been having together and approach Metro with a united front,” he says.

Stenger says Nations will likely be involved in future discussions.

