Downtown Patrol Program Makes Workers Feel Safe

April 11, 2017 8:25 PM
Filed Under: civic group, downtown, Downtown STL Inc., Escort, Missey Kelley, police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A month after eight off-duty police started foot patrols downtown, the civic group behind the program says it’s working.

Downtown STL Inc. President and CEO Missey Kelley says many downtown workers are getting a police escort to feel safe.

“They’re walking in and out first-floor businesses,” Kelley says. “They’re handing out business cards and letting people know what number to call if they want to be walked to their car and they’ve walked many people to their cars.”

Kelley has no arrest totals for the first month, but claims police have arrested people for aggressive begging, public urination and graffiti.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia