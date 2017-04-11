Downtown Patrol Program Makes Workers Feel Safe

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A month after eight off-duty police started foot patrols downtown, the civic group behind the program says it’s working.
Downtown STL Inc. President and CEO Missey Kelley says many downtown workers are getting a police escort to feel safe.
“They’re walking in and out first-floor businesses,” Kelley says. “They’re handing out business cards and letting people know what number to call if they want to be walked to their car and they’ve walked many people to their cars.”
Kelley has no arrest totals for the first month, but claims police have arrested people for aggressive begging, public urination and graffiti.