Gorsuch to Hear Mo. Church and State Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Missouri battle over the separation of church and state will be the first big case awaiting new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, once oral arguments begin later this month at the Supreme Court.
“I promise you, that I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the constitution and laws of this great nation,” says Justice Gorsuch at his swearing in ceremony at the White House.
The case involves Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia, Missouri, which applied for a grant to help non profit groups fund resurfacing of their playgrounds with rubber from recycled trees. The grant was turned down by the state of Missouri which said the grant would violate the separation of church and state. The church is now suing the state of Missouri over that decision. Oral arguments are set for April 19th.