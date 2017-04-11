Holten Meat Strike Coming to a Close

SAUGET, ILL. (KMOX) – A vote set for later this morning could end the three week strike at Holten Meat in Sauget.
Nearly 300 plant workers walked off the job last month but now it’s being reported that Holten and members of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 6-55 have reached a tentative agreement that would put an immediate end to the strike.
The two sides have been split over language in a proposed contract that prohibits night-shift workers from using their seniority to bid for openings on the day shift.