Lobbyist Gift Ban Moves to Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – After weeks of Senate inaction, a plan to restrict lobbyist gifts to Missouri officials was sent to the Missouri Senate Monday afternoon.
The bill cleared the Senate Rules Committee but it will not be the complete lobbyist gift ban promoted by the governors. Senate Republican leader Mike Keo told his committee there will be changes to avoid lawmakers getting in legal trouble for taking just a cup of coffee.
“Also trying to figure out some language that would make it still a gift ban but not a trick, kind of ‘gotchya’ ban,” he says.
The other controversy involves a likely amendment to require disclosure of money from private organizations, like the Missouri governor’s been using for his inauguration and his independent support group.