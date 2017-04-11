McCaskill Holds Town Hall Meetings Before 2018 Election

April 11, 2017 6:49 AM
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill is not up for re-election until 2018 but the battle over her seat is already starting.

Next November Senator McCaskill will be trying desperately to hold onto a blue seat in a very red state, a state President Trump won by nearly 20 points.

McCaskill will be holding a series of eight town hall forums this week, including one in Jefferson County.

Meanwhile, Republicans are already discussing who will run against McCaskill in 2018. Congresswoman Ann Wagner has been mentioned, but an open letter from prominent state republicans shows they are pushing for Attorney General Josh Hawley, who they say is off to an impressive start in just a few weeks on the job.

