Rai Delays Cubs Home Opener, All of Wrigley Watches Dancing With The Stars

Sam Masterson (@sammasterson22) April 11, 2017 8:38 AM
The baseball Gods work in mysterious ways. Was a rain delay at the Chicago Cubs home opener punishment for breaking the 108-year curse? If it was, it only made the night more memorable because everyone in Wrigley Field got to pay their respects to last year’s catcher, David Ross.

He was about 2,000 miles away, competing on “Dancing With The Stars.” Since there was nothing to watch but the ground’s crew during the delay at Wrigley, Ross’s performance was played live on the video board in centerfield.

When the game finally began, Ross returned the favor.

And it seems like Ross was actually the one to stir up the fans on Twitter, to have his dance shown at Wrigley.

The Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers thanks to a walk-off single by Anthony Rizzo. And if you’re a D.W.T.S. fan, here is Ross’s performance from last night, there was even a practice cameo with Rizzo:

