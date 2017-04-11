Rai Delays Cubs Home Opener, All of Wrigley Watches Dancing With The Stars

The baseball Gods work in mysterious ways. Was a rain delay at the Chicago Cubs home opener punishment for breaking the 108-year curse? If it was, it only made the night more memorable because everyone in Wrigley Field got to pay their respects to last year’s catcher, David Ross.

He was about 2,000 miles away, competing on “Dancing With The Stars.” Since there was nothing to watch but the ground’s crew during the delay at Wrigley, Ross’s performance was played live on the video board in centerfield.

When Wrigley Field was checking up on David Ross on Dancing With The Stars: pic.twitter.com/nrJfW0ws06 — Mark (@tole_cover) April 11, 2017

When the game finally began, Ross returned the favor.

He's not able to be with u at Wrigley @Cubs, but @D_Ross3 is watching you backstage at @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/9tVuxxquz5 — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) April 11, 2017

And it seems like Ross was actually the one to stir up the fans on Twitter, to have his dance shown at Wrigley.

.@Cubs if there is a rain delay tonight what do you think? https://t.co/yNvgJK8gR9 — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 10, 2017

The Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers thanks to a walk-off single by Anthony Rizzo. And if you’re a D.W.T.S. fan, here is Ross’s performance from last night, there was even a practice cameo with Rizzo:

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook