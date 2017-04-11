San Berardino Elementary School Closed Following Murder-Suicide

April 11, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: dead, husband, San Bernardino, shooting, students, teacher

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) – The Latest on a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):

6:10 a.m.

An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide is closed for the time being.

School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary are canceled for at least Tuesday and Wednesday.

Counselors are being made available at a nearby middle school for students, family and staff.

The closure comes a day after a man walked into his estranged wife’s classroom and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student. He then fatally shot himself.

A 9-year-old student who was wounded in the shooting remains hospitalized Tuesday. He and the boy who died were standing behind their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith.

Some six weeks earlier, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson was a newlywed, calling his 53-year-old wife Karen Smith an “angel” on social media. But Smith left him about a month and a half after their marriage.

