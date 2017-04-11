St. Louis Healthcare Organizations Discuss Industry Future

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The healthcare landscape in the wake of the recent failed attempt to repeal Obamacare was the topic of discussion during the latest in a series of public conversations organized by Accelerate St. Louis and hosted by T-REX.
On hand to help lead the discussion was Anthony Tersigni, president and CEO of St. Louis-based Ascension, the largest not-for-profit health system in the country.
He was asked about his number-one wish list item for whatever replaces the Affordable Health Care Act.
“What we need to do as a nation is really develop a healthcare policy. We don’t have a healthcare policy in this country, we have a healthcare finance policy that we’ve cobbled together over the last 70 years, methods for paying for things, but we really haven’t focused on ‘what’s the policy?” he says.
Earlier this year Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced millions of dollars in cuts to a fund for start-ups. Blake Margraff, founder and CEO of St. Louis-based E-pharmix, says it’s a major concern.
“If funding at the state level continues to decrease, and decreases at a faster rate, companies will be under more pressure to become self-sustaining faster and to raise capital from perhaps more traditional sources, go the venture capital route,” he says.
E-pharmix is a 2-year-old firm that keeps chronic healthcare patients in touch with their doctors by phone.