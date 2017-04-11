State Auditor Nominated for EMILY’s List Award

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway is a nominee for the EMILY’s list 2017 Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award.
Named in honor of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, the Rising Star Award celebrates “an extraordinary woman serving in state or local office.” Galloway emailed supporters Monday making the announcement and asking for support in her selection.
The EMILY’s List description of Auditor Galloway focuses on her job as auditor and adds in part, ‘the only Democratic state officeholder serving in deep red Missouri, Nicole has led on family-friendly policies such as paid parental leave. Earlier this year she became Missouri’s first statewide office holder to have a baby while in office.”
EMILY’s List was created in 1985, with the mission of funding campaigns for pro-choice Democratic women.