State Auditor Nominated for EMILY’s List Award

April 11, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award, Emily's List, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway is a nominee for the EMILY’s list 2017 Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award.

Named in honor of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, the Rising Star Award celebrates “an extraordinary woman serving in state or local office.” Galloway emailed supporters Monday making the announcement and asking for support in her selection.

The EMILY’s List description of Auditor Galloway focuses on her job as auditor and adds in part, ‘the only Democratic state officeholder serving in deep red Missouri, Nicole has led on family-friendly policies such as paid parental leave. Earlier this year she became Missouri’s first statewide office holder to have a baby while in office.”

EMILY’s List was created in 1985, with the mission of funding campaigns for pro-choice Democratic women.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia