Florissant Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

April 12, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: arrested, grooming, online, sexual exploitation of a minor, state lines

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – Belleville police say a Florissant man wanted for preying on a Metro-East teen has been taken into custody.

21-year-old Samuel Barney is jailed in Saint Louis County, pending extradition.

Belleville Police say the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force asked for charges against Barney, accusing him of trying to entice a 13-year-old to have sex with him.

They say he contacted the child through electronic means and also came to visit at least twice.

Barney is charged with counts of sexual exploitation of a child, grooming, and travelling across state lines to meet a minor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia