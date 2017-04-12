Florissant Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – Belleville police say a Florissant man wanted for preying on a Metro-East teen has been taken into custody.
21-year-old Samuel Barney is jailed in Saint Louis County, pending extradition.
Belleville Police say the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force asked for charges against Barney, accusing him of trying to entice a 13-year-old to have sex with him.
They say he contacted the child through electronic means and also came to visit at least twice.
Barney is charged with counts of sexual exploitation of a child, grooming, and travelling across state lines to meet a minor.