Mayors Conference Takes Innovation Tour of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis is, apparently, a national model for innovation. The Brookings Institution says the Cortex Innovation Community is one of the nation’s best examples.
Members of the U.S. Conference of Mayors are in town today to take a tour and learn how to create an innovation district from scratch. Mayor Francis Slay says it’s not the first time other mayors have come to St. Louis for research.
“This is something different and something even more exciting, because we are now ranked as one of the top seven innovation districts in the entire country, and that’s a big, big deal,” Slay says.
19 cities are represented on this tour, including nine mayors.