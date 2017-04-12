Mayors Conference Takes Innovation Tour of St. Louis

April 12, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: CORTEX, innovations, mayors, tour

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis is, apparently, a national model for innovation. The Brookings Institution says the Cortex Innovation Community is one of the nation’s best examples.

Members of the U.S. Conference of Mayors are in town today to take a tour and learn how to create an innovation district from scratch. Mayor Francis Slay says it’s not the first time other mayors have come to St. Louis for research.

“This is something different and something even more exciting, because we are now ranked as one of the top seven innovation districts in the entire country, and that’s a big, big deal,” Slay says.

19 cities are represented on this tour, including nine mayors.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia