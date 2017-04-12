Mo. House Approves Measure to Relax Alcohol Advertising

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – A measure to relax regulations on alcohol advertising was initially approved in the Missouri House.
St. Peters representative Robert Cornejo said the measure would only stop unnecessary regulations.
“This is a common sense step in the right direction for a free market, not to have the government tell the public how they can consume a legal product,” he says.
The measure would also allow the delivery of alcohol with a label saying the signature of someone 21 years of age or older is necessary to receive it. Republican representative Kieth Frederick says the state must be careful to not promote excessive alcohol use.
“This is not Kool-aid, these are not Popsicles. There is a tremendous downside to the public health from conducing people to consume alcohol,” he says.