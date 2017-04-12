New Study Recommends PSA Screening for Prostate Cancer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local prostate cancer researcher applauds new PSA recommendations from a government task force.

PSA tests look for a prostate-specific antigen in the patient’s blood to determine any irregularities that may indicate prostate cancer. This type of screening has been criticized in the past for proving misleading results and false positives, but Dr. Gerald Andriole, a Washington University Urologist at Siteman Cancer Center, says PSA testing technology is better now that it’s ever been.

The new guidelines now say men between the ages of 55 and 69 should talk with their primary care physician about whether or not to have a PSA test.

“This differs from the 2012 recommendation where they gave PSA based screening a ‘D’ recommendation, for ‘do not do it’. This is a ‘C’ recommendation that says it should be considered, and the patient and his primary care physician should discuss the pros and cons of PSA based screening,” Andriole says.

Critics of screening said false positives from the PSA blood test led to unnecessary treatment, worry and side effects, but Andriole says advancements in other bio marker tests have greatly eliminated those concerns.

