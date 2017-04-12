Residents Voice Opposition to Great Streets Initiative

April 12, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Great Streets Initiative, opposition, St. Louis County Council

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One after another, more than a half-dozen residents stepped to the podium at last night’s St. Louis County Council meeting and made it clear they don’t want the changes being proposed through the Great Streets Initiative.

Chief among resident’s complaints was a proposal to put South County on a so-called “road diet.” As KMOX has earlier reported, the plan would install bike lanes and upgraded sidewalks, while reducing a portion of Gravois running through Affton from five to three lanes.

Resident Jennifer Bird told council members it was a “terrible idea”.

“And what I would like to see is if you’re going to shove it my neighborhood, why don’t you shove it in your neighborhood and see how well it goes? Why don’t we take Big Bend back down to one lane each way like it was when I was a child growing up in University City,” she says.

Lynn LeBaube said the changed would increase traffic in the area, creating problems for the community.

“Decreasing the number of lanes creates congestion, danger and loss of business to this area. Why is it the county’s idea of a backdoor entry so that you can jam Metrolink and a bike path down our throats?” she says.

The county portion of the Great Streets Initiative to upgrade Gravois could cost at least $1.5 million and take up to a decade to complete.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia