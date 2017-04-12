St. Louis Named Best Place to Celebrate Easter

April 12, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: Easter, wallethub.com

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Of all the cities in the United States, a new survey names St. Louis as the best to celebrate Easter.

St. Louis blew away the competition in this study conducted by the personal finance website Wallet Hub.com, finishing at number one on four different measurements, including Churches per capita, brunch restaurants per capita, candy and chocolate shops per capita and flower and gift shops per capita.

According to this study, St. Louis has 186 churches per 100,000 residents and nearly 14 candy shops, eight chocolate shops, 86 flower and gift shops and 40 brunch restaurants per 100,000 residents. Combine all those metrics, Wallet Hub says, and you have the best city in America to celebrate Easter.

