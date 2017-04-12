St. Louis Sues the Rams and NFL Over Relocation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Using words like fraudulent misrepresentation and betrayed, the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority filed a 52 page lawsuit in St. Louis Circuit Court Wednesday against the NFL, every team owner including Stan Kroenke and the Rams over Ram’s move to Los Angeles. The City of St. Louis said in a statement,

“A significant amount of taxpayer money was spent attempting to satisfy the criteria established by the NFL to keep the Rams in St. Louis. NFL representatives mislead local officials by representing that the NFL would adhere to its requirements.

Although St. Louis stepped up with an outstanding stadium proposal and its fans always supported a historically bad Rams team, the NFL failed to keep its word and allowed the Rams to move. The league and the owners made hundreds of millions from the Rams move and in the process betrayed a legion of die hard football fans and public officials who attempted to deal with the NFL in good faith. The NFL needs to pay for its conduct.”

The suit alleges the Rams failed to meet league relocation rules when leaving for Los Angeles before last season, constituting a contractual breach with St. Louis. It also alleges the city lost more than $100 million in net proceeds and calls on the defendants to give up the $550 million dollar relocation fee and any profits made from the alleged illegal move along with punitive damages.