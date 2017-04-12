Watch This Cat Climb an Outfield Fence Better Than Jim Edmonds

Move over St. Louis Rally Squirrel, there’s a new favorite wild animal in Major League Baseball. This escaping cat from Tuesday night’s Miami Marlins game has made it’s way to the top – literally.
Just before the sixth inning at Marlins Park, there was a gray cat scampering around the outfield fence. It scurried along the outfield warning track, ran away from right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, crawled up the center field wall and then appeared to get stuck in the animatronic home run sculpture.
“He stayed up there for four innings,” said Marlins’ left fielder, Marcell Ozuna. “Every time I went on defense, I looked up there and the cat was hiding its head. I said, `What are you doing up there?’ In the last inning I didn’t see it. I don’t know where he went.”
And just incase any animal lovers were worried about its well-being, the cat was rescued, according to MLB.
So now you can enjoy the video:
And now you be the judge, does this or any other Jim Edmonds’ home-run robbing plays compare with this cat’s athleticism?
AP Sports Writer Steven Wine contributed to this report.