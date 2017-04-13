Agreement Reached in Schlitterbahn Water Slide Case

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Two sisters who were injured in a Kansas City area water slide accident that killed a Kansas lawmaker’s 10-year-old son have reached a legal settlement with the park’s owner, pushing the slide closer to its planned demolition.
Attorney Lynn Johnson on Wednesday confirmed the out-of-court deal between his clients and the Schlitterbahn park over the tragedy involving the 17-story “Verruckt,” which had been billed as the world’s tallest waterslide.
No settlement details were released.