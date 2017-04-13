Agreement Reached in Schlitterbahn Water Slide Case

April 13, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: injuries, Schlitterbahn, settlement, water slide

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Two sisters who were injured in a Kansas City area water slide accident that killed a Kansas lawmaker’s 10-year-old son have reached a legal settlement with the park’s owner, pushing the slide closer to its planned demolition.

Attorney Lynn Johnson on Wednesday confirmed the out-of-court deal between his clients and the Schlitterbahn park over the tragedy involving the 17-story “Verruckt,” which had been billed as the world’s tallest waterslide.

No settlement details were released.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia