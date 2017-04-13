I-DOT Website Gets Interactive Upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Getting real-time travel information just got a lot easier in Illinois. The state redesigned its website to make it mobile-friendly.
The old website was nowhere near as interactive as this one. I-DOT spokesperson Gianna Urgo says travelers can get updated information for any trip, any time of the year.
“We have a new color scheme, we also have the ability to identify and zoom in to a specific location, to a travel route, or a destination, whereas the former site offered just a static map,” she says.
You’ll be able to see closures, construction, winter weather conditions through this newly redesigned site.
It also provides information on traffic congestion, hotel and gas station locations as well as a radar for upcoming weather.