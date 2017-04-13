I-DOT Website Gets Interactive Upgrades

April 13, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: I DOT, INteractive, Mobile, upgrade, website

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Getting real-time travel information just got a lot easier in Illinois. The state redesigned its website to make it mobile-friendly.

The old website was nowhere near as interactive as this one. I-DOT spokesperson Gianna Urgo says travelers can get updated information for any trip, any time of the year.

“We have a new color scheme, we also have the ability to identify and zoom in to a specific location, to a travel route, or a destination, whereas the former site offered just a static map,” she says.

You’ll be able to see closures, construction, winter weather conditions through this newly redesigned site.

It also provides information on traffic congestion, hotel and gas station locations as well as a radar for upcoming weather.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia