Local Attorney Says NFL Lawsuit has Solid Evidence

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis attorney thinks the lawsuit filed Wednesday by local officials seeking to get the NFL to pay up following the Rams departure “has legs.”
Gonzalo Fernandez, of Devereaux, Stokes, Fernandez & Leonard, P.C., in St. Louis, says the plaintiffs laid out a convincing timeline demonstrating a lack of good-faith bargaining, but an NFL spokesman said the lawsuit has no merit.
“You really get a sense that they did not adhere to their own relocation guidelines, so I think this has got legs. I don’t think this is going to go away easily,” Fernandez says.
St. Louis is not only suing the league. The lawsuit names all 32 teams and their owners. It asks for extensive damages and restitution.
“This could go a long way to having the city and the county RSA recoup some of those losses including the $16 million we spent on consultants and architects, buying land, trying to make the NFL and Stan Kroenke happy,” Fernandez says.